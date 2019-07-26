Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Comparing side by side

Both Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.08 N/A -1.65 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5%

Liquidity

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor resTORbio Inc. are 19.2 and 19.2 respectively. resTORbio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and resTORbio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.5% and 49.3%. Insiders owned roughly 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 38.1% are resTORbio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32% resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. was more bearish than resTORbio Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors resTORbio Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.