Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 14.72 N/A -1.49 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 22 39.58 N/A -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Morphic Holding Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Morphic Holding Inc.’s average target price is $32, while its potential upside is 59.60%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 49.9%. 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.