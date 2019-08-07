Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Comparison side by side

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 15.26 N/A -1.49 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 1082.31 N/A -3.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MeiraGTx Holdings plc are 7 and 7 respectively. MeiraGTx Holdings plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 36.6% respectively. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 64.15%. Comparatively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 19.39% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -36.67% weaker performance while MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 182.68% stronger performance.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.