Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Comparing side by side

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 11.91 N/A -1.49 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1.83 beta which is 83.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 14.8%. About 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -36.67% weaker performance while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.