Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.27 N/A -1.65 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4%

Risk and Volatility

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.14 beta. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Dare Bioscience Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.5% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.7% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32% Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -31.32% weaker performance while Dare Bioscience Inc. has 26.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.