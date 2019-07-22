Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Contrasting side by side

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.51 N/A -1.65 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 67.73 N/A -0.98 0.00

Demonstrates Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.14 shows that Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 2.06 beta and it is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $27, with potential upside of 346.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.5% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.