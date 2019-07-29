Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Contrasting side by side

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 12.95 N/A -1.65 0.00 CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Volatility & Risk

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.14 beta. From a competition point of view, CohBar Inc. has a 0.95 beta which is 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, CohBar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. CohBar Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and CohBar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.5% and 9.4% respectively. About 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, CohBar Inc. has 32.85% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32% CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CohBar Inc.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.