Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) Comparison side by side

Since Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 11.21 N/A -1.49 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 46 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.06. Cambrex Corporation has a 2.35 beta and it is 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Cambrex Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Cambrex Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $57.5 average price target and a -3.56% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Cambrex Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 0%. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 64.15%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.