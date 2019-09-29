Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) Comparing side by side

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 13.33M -1.49 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 -0.20 70.43M -4.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 626,321,477.24% -48.9% -45% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 589,865,996.65% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk and Volatility

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. In other hand, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.49 which is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00

On the other hand, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 0.64% and its consensus target price is $18.9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 0%. 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.