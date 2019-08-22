Coca (KOF) Holder Arga Investment Management LP Upped Holding; Expedia (EXPE) Holder Btim Has Boosted Its Stake by $501,500

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Coca (KOF) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 63,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% . The institutional investor held 537,571 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.48 million, up from 474,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $58.52. About 35,742 shares traded. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has declined 2.45% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COCA-COLA FEMSA OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 13/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAB DE CV KOFL.MX : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 155 PESOS FROM 150 PESOS; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COCA-COLA FEMSA S.A.B. DE C.V. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN5.87B; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Consumer Staples Adds Coca-Cola Femsa; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 23/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS GUERRERO OPS SHUT DOWN ON INSECURITY; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent

Btim Corp increased its stake in Expedia Inc (EXPE) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 30,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 26,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Expedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $130.76. About 624,562 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion

More notable recent Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF) Coca-Cola Femsa to Sell Its Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA Philippines Inc. (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From Vipshop Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:VIPS) Earnings Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “History shows a Fed rate cut isn’t always good for stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technol (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 570,323 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $53.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 4.55M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.39M shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison Communication holds 0.53% or 5,828 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Citizens Bank And Tru owns 2,012 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Limited Company has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 833,521 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Td Asset Management Inc owns 39,260 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Fil reported 38 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Shine Inv Advisory Serv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Clearbridge Invests holds 0.08% or 733,003 shares. Glenmede Na reported 0% stake. 2,663 are owned by Fdx Advsrs Inc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.01% or 15,210 shares.