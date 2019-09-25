Coca (KO) Valuation Rose While Toronto Dominion Bank Raised Stake by $80.40 Million; Golub Group Stake in Owens Ill (OI) Upped by $318,767 as Stock Value Declined

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 55.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 1.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 4.50M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229.22M, up from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 4.90M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 18,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 2.17M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.43M, up from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 1.18M shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $46.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 38,482 shares to 172,907 shares, valued at $16.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 67,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,135 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $182,876 activity. $122,110 worth of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) was bought by Williams Carol A on Monday, August 5.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,760 shares to 379,986 shares, valued at $50.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 67,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,716 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

