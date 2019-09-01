Coca (KO) Valuation Rose While Haverford Financial Services Has Upped Its Position; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Position In Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Was Has Upped

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 45.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 37,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 120,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.84M, up from 83,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 13,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 106,093 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, up from 92,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 8.75M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust reported 1.74% stake. Associated Banc accumulated 1.42% or 176,828 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stack Financial Mgmt owns 88,149 shares. Regal Inv Advsr Limited Company invested in 1.74% or 61,088 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 877,578 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. 231,943 were accumulated by Guyasuta Investment Advsrs Incorporated. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 1.18% or 2.96 million shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Altavista Wealth Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 57,713 shares or 2.86% of the stock. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 37,677 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 1.11% or 258,930 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 12.86M shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. 381,275 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Karpas Strategies Lc reported 137,170 shares.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18,180 shares to 18,119 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 7,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,396 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA).

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,656 shares to 139,229 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,916 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).