Coca (KO) Stock Value Declined While Troy Asset Management LTD Has Upped Position; As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Meritage Group LP Has Increased Holding

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 50,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.17M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336.01 million, up from 7.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 8.92M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 673747.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.97M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $93.6. About 11.79M shares traded or 195.49% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 46,746 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd has 2,907 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Prudential Financial reported 0.05% stake. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 3,125 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd invested in 0.03% or 3,062 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.17% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 8,153 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 491,921 shares. Utah Retirement reported 55,978 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt has 0.96% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 154,096 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Llc stated it has 9,468 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 25,163 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd reported 0.09% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance accumulated 1,700 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 160 shares.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 61,395 shares to 935,956 shares, valued at $197.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 154,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.58M shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. Shares for $1.01M were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. $114,710 worth of stock was sold by Miele Laura on Friday, February 1. 12,000 shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris, worth $1.23 million on Monday, February 11.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

