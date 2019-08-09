Coca (KO) Stake Maintained by Hartford Investment Management Co; As American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Market Valuation Rose, Long Pond Capital LP Has Decreased Stake

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 485,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The hedge fund held 3.28 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.56M, down from 3.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 470,328 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH)

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 19.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 93,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 574,309 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.91 million, up from 480,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 3.39 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc by 507,000 shares to 757,000 shares, valued at $16.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 387,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,524 shares to 4,911 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American International Gr (NYSE:AIG) by 10,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,021 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).