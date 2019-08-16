Coca (KO) Stake Maintained by Bahl & Gaynor Inc; Miles Capital Raised Its Stake in Honeywell International (HON) by $366,086

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 79.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,221 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, up from 2,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $164.94. About 573,763 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 131.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 915,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.55 million, up from 697,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.13. About 5.25M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd Co reported 0.41% stake. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va accumulated 32,043 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Parsons Capital Ri holds 19,084 shares. Brookstone Mgmt holds 37,169 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Thomasville Fincl Bank has 2.46% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Texas-based Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Ltd Com holds 98,502 shares. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 1.86% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Goelzer Investment Management has invested 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 5,704 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation stated it has 86,570 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Insurance has invested 0.83% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Chem Savings Bank holds 0.65% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 122,961 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp invested in 0.67% or 1.63 million shares. Df Dent And has 38,613 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Freeport-McMoRan, Microsoft and Coca-Cola – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Heading Into Earnings, Coca Cola Stock Is a Buy on the Next 5% Dip – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Analysts reset expectations on Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley: Coca-Cola ‘Clearly’ Boasts Better Growth – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,898 shares to 67,511 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 54,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,570 shares, and cut its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX).