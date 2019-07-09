Coca (KO) Shares Declined While Oak Ridge Investments Has Upped Holding; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Holding in American Express Co Com (AXP) as Market Value Rose

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 111.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, up from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $124.85. About 3.32 million shares traded or 7.07% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 34.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 74,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 291,421 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, up from 216,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 9.47M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 51,952 shares to 15,673 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc Com (NYSE:MET) by 5,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,456 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp Com (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,852 are owned by Atlas Browninc. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,374 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Private Asset Mngmt holds 0.31% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 16,078 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited invested in 173,511 shares or 0.33% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Welch And Forbes Limited has invested 0.25% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 2,339 were reported by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Kwmg Ltd reported 0% stake. Pacifica Cap Invests Limited reported 18,438 shares stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Gamble Jones Counsel holds 10,977 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Retail Bank accumulated 84,903 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 430,529 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 410 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.1% or 107,962 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Advsr Limited Company stated it has 75,943 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associates stated it has 324,541 shares. Moreover, Wafra has 1.02% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 628,560 shares. Oarsman Cap Incorporated has 0.14% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Fire Group owns 8,000 shares. 24,636 are owned by Holderness Investments. 45,316 are owned by Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Company. Fairfield Bush & reported 16,903 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt invested in 130,890 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Adell Harriman And Carpenter, a Texas-based fund reported 30,059 shares. Lincoln Corporation owns 33,967 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams accumulated 17,169 shares or 0.56% of the stock. 79,120 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Mngmt. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability owns 43,160 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 899,546 shares.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oak Ridge Disciplined Growth by 107,035 shares to 967,750 shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pool Corporation Com (NASDAQ:POOL) by 60,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,295 shares, and cut its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

