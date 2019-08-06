Coca (KO) Shareholder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Rose; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Holds Position in Imperial Oil LTD (IMO)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 78,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 372,984 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18 million, up from 294,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 235,024 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 25,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 529,015 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.79M, down from 554,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $51.94. About 5.04M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.19 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Capital accumulated 0.27% or 66,844 shares. Capwealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 23,980 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,800 shares. Scotia reported 333,327 shares stake. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc owns 31,857 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Spirit Of America Corp New York holds 13,600 shares. Moreover, Doheny Asset Management Ca has 0.32% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7,955 shares. Interocean Cap owns 0.14% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 32,799 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 2.81 million shares. The California-based Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Willingdon Wealth Management holds 1.33% or 115,858 shares in its portfolio. 59,386 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Llc. 22,191 were accumulated by Peddock Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. M Holding Secs Inc has invested 0.54% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Tocqueville Asset LP accumulated 560,544 shares.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 148,940 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $72.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 299,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.72M shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).