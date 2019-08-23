Coca (KO) Shareholder Rodgers Brothers Has Upped Position by $1.02 Million as Market Value Rose; Wabtec (WAB) Shareholder Harvey Investment Co Has Boosted Position by $4.13 Million as Shares Rose

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 23.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 22,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 116,955 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48 million, up from 94,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.61. About 7.70M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.2. About 1.99 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 03/04/2018 – DOJ IN SETTLEMENT W/ KNORR-BREMSE AG, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 17,390 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $211,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. Shares for $1.19 billion were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9. $503,520 worth of stock was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $582.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,690 shares to 115,004 shares, valued at $21.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.