Coca (KO) Shareholder Raymond James Trust Has Cut Position by $1.08 Million; Meristem Llp Upped Its Position in Pepsico (PEP) by $615,438

Meristem Llp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meristem Llp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 77,301 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.14M, up from 72,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meristem Llp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 2.95M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 21,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 782,761 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.86 million, down from 804,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 12.91 million shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clear Street Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 2,300 shares. Burke & Herbert Bank & Tru Com accumulated 1.62% or 14,000 shares. 12,815 are owned by Macnealy Hoover Investment. Cortland Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 1,757 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership invested in 1.69% or 280,682 shares. Financial Mngmt Pro, Texas-based fund reported 1,920 shares. Sonata Inc reported 1,556 shares stake. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 2.26% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Arizona State Retirement System holds 293,156 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Philadelphia Trust invested in 12,897 shares. 60,709 are held by Hendershot Invests. Chilton Management Ltd Liability Co holds 23,090 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Com invested in 78,497 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management Limited Liability Company Delaware has invested 2.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bridges Invest Mgmt holds 0.91% or 180,302 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview: Three Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (COST, PEP, SFIX) – Nasdaq” on September 29, 2019, also Csrwire.com with their article: “PepsiCo Releases 2018 Sustainability Report Highlighting Progress and a Renewed Focus to Help Build a More Sustainable Food System â€“ Press Releases – CSRwire.com” published on September 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Soccer-Nicaraguan FA apologises for FIFA Awards controversy – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 2, 2018 : PEP, PAYX, LW – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Curious Case of PepsiCo’s Product Volumes – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Coca-Cola Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget Coca-Cola: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca Cola Staying True To Innovation – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Sweet Dividend Alone Makes KO Stock Worth Another Look – Investorplace.com” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On CarMax, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMX) 6.6% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.40 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Howland Limited Liability has invested 0.2% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Confluence Wealth Limited Co has 0.1% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 4,037 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 101,274 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa holds 0.17% or 23,353 shares. Hendley holds 0.33% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 14,010 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 512,548 shares. Lipe Dalton holds 0.08% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Allstate Corp holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 342,580 shares. Iberiabank reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bridges Invest Mngmt reported 0.13% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Com Pa accumulated 466,923 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Rh Dinel Counsel reported 47,850 shares. Violich Capital owns 66,053 shares. Murphy Mgmt Inc invested in 119,494 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.68M shares or 0.59% of all its holdings.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (SUB) by 3,775 shares to 8,318 shares, valued at $886,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 15,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).