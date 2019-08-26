Coca (KO) Shareholder Parkwood Has Cut Its Stake as Shares Rose; United Capital Financial Advisers Has Decreased Its Holding in Coca (KO) by $15.33 Million as Stock Price Rose

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 21.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 22,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 79,249 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, down from 101,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 14.16M shares traded or 14.79% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 333,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 395,186 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52M, down from 728,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 14.16 million shares traded or 14.79% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.99 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Organic sales strong at Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Don’t Make This Dividend Mistake – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coca-Cola, Intel, Mattel, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total Intl Stk Etf (IXUS) by 97,920 shares to 259,889 shares, valued at $15.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 23,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,195 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Invest Prtnrs accumulated 0.91% or 4.43M shares. Albion Grp Ut reported 14,322 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd holds 410 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mcrae Capital has invested 0.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Oppenheimer has invested 0.89% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 71,581 shares. Exchange Mgmt holds 0.1% or 7,715 shares in its portfolio. Girard Prns Limited has 15,649 shares. 267,200 are held by Intact Inc. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Il owns 475,749 shares. 15,928 were reported by Sunbelt Secs. Moreover, Sirios Capital Management Lp has 2.51% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Overbrook Management Corp reported 15,333 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 390,730 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Don’t Make This Dividend Mistake – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17,225 shares to 18,646 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Etf (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Limited Com stated it has 14,472 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kanawha Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.11% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Fruth Inv Management stated it has 31,528 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com holds 375,632 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth reported 5,820 shares. Sunbelt Securities reported 15,928 shares stake. Hollencrest has invested 0.37% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). King Luther Mngmt Corp reported 2.71 million shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc invested 1.62% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Convergence Inv Limited Liability Co has 0.38% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited reported 66,086 shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt Communication invested in 0.08% or 19,965 shares. Ancora Advsr has 0.08% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 43,390 shares. 4.65 million were accumulated by Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Ltd Liability Company. Hyman Charles D stated it has 192,226 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.99 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.