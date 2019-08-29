Coca (KO) Shareholder Oak Ridge Investments Raised Its Position; Cleararc Capital Lifted Stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by $407,037

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 34.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 74,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 291,421 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66 million, up from 216,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.21. About 4.35M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 4.30 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corda Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 2.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Fincl Bank Sioux Falls has invested 0.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Massachusetts-based Colony Grp Llc has invested 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kistler accumulated 14,698 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 7,258 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 601,513 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Family Mngmt invested in 30,060 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Llc holds 0.75% or 26,289 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Corp New York holds 0.23% or 14,200 shares. Lomas Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4.25% or 356,649 shares. 10,063 were accumulated by Rockland. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 5,446 shares. Korea Inv invested in 0.67% or 1.34 million shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company Nj has invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 3,445 shares to 29,940 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Department Mb State Bank N A holds 2,398 shares. Fil reported 2.14 million shares. 44,405 are owned by Lau. Pacific Investment Mgmt holds 106,905 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Incorporated Ca owns 12,230 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.32% or 6.83 million shares. Birinyi Assoc owns 9,987 shares. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.8% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Com stated it has 8,505 shares. Btr Capital Mgmt invested in 26,793 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 5,989 were accumulated by Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel. International owns 1.29% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 64.28M shares. Founders Financial Lc has 0.17% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 11,735 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs has 102,752 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Community Ser Gru Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 12,650 shares to 190,898 shares, valued at $23.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc Com (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 141,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,674 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.