Coca (KO) Shareholder New England Research & Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.18 Million; Rothschild Investment Decreased Stake in Fedex (FDX) by $304,080 as Stock Value Declined

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 160.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 25,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 41,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.29. About 2.14 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 37.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 1,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 2,835 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 4,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $152.8. About 565,266 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – WBIR-TV: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: A fifth explosion is likely connected to the #AustinBombings, officials say. A package destine; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 21/03/2018 – Having known Kudlow for years, Cramer argues that no one draws quite as close to his economic outlook as FedEx CEO Fred Smith; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11, REV. BEATS; 09/05/2018 – North Dakota’s Bob Rost, ‘One of a Kind’, Named America’s Favorite Crossing Guard

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Regal Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.58% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 60,618 shares. Elm Ltd Co reported 13,381 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Wilkins Invest Counsel has invested 0.53% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Franklin Resources Inc invested in 0.15% or 6.07M shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has 0.03% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 16,629 shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv holds 0% or 246,186 shares. Thompson Invest Mngmt Inc owns 37,243 shares. Nfc Ltd Liability Com has 13,569 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 18,792 were accumulated by Financial Advisory Ser. Lee Danner And Bass invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Perigon Wealth holds 15,447 shares. Allsquare Wealth holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1,396 shares. Tower Ltd Com (Trc) invested in 87,819 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability holds 100,000 shares. Moreover, Mengis has 0.96% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 36,846 shares.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 7,125 shares to 9,948 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,862 shares, and cut its stake in Fortune Brands & Home Security (NYSE:FBHS).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Retail Bank owns 835,568 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,000 shares. 28,428 were accumulated by Burney. Atria Ltd Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 8,175 shares. 106,797 are owned by Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc. U S Global holds 1,537 shares. Essex Fincl Svcs holds 0.07% or 1,303 shares in its portfolio. 7,120 were accumulated by High Pointe Ltd Llc. Schwartz Invest Counsel has invested 2.14% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). King Luther Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd holds 5,764 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Loews Corporation has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Thompson Incorporated stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Nomura Hldgs Incorporated owns 4,610 shares.