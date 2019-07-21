Coca (KO) Shareholder Benedict Financial Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake by $593,676 as Market Value Declined; Saybrook Capital Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $495,010

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 12.24M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,701 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 86,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 10.36 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Consumer-Goods Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Verizon stock drops after Citi downgrade – MarketWatch” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon adds 5G service to Denver and Providence – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.72% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cordasco Ntwk holds 0.95% or 16,039 shares. Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 2.15% or 52,532 shares. 68,239 were reported by Trust Communication Of Toledo Na Oh. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,706 shares. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Waverton Invest Mngmt Limited holds 0.48% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 155,350 shares. Cap Guardian Tru holds 160,354 shares. Moreover, Gamco Incorporated Et Al has 0.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 246,976 shares. Credit Invests Ltd Com reported 50,000 shares or 3.18% of all its holdings. Benin Mngmt stated it has 7,432 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares invested in 0.24% or 65,571 shares. The Connecticut-based Webster National Bank N A has invested 0.53% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ohio-based Horan has invested 2.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Axa holds 2.22M shares.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,150 shares to 46,336 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,440 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80,500 are owned by Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Trust. Moreover, Timucuan Asset Mngmt Fl has 0.44% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp invested 0.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Ltd has invested 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ckw Financial stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 29,095 are owned by Savant Ltd. City Fl accumulated 17.19% or 868,506 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Incorporated stated it has 0.2% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hollencrest Cap Management accumulated 59,617 shares. 15,447 were accumulated by Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Washington Tru State Bank accumulated 9,698 shares. Schulhoff &, Ohio-based fund reported 88,294 shares. Tru Department Mb Finance Bancorporation N A has invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Jensen Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Donaldson Capital Management Limited Com has 0.06% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 13,661 shares.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G CEO David Taylor pushes for board diversity (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” on June 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “The Coca-Cola Company and Monster Beverage Corporation Announce Decision by Arbitration Panel – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Coca-Cola (KO) to Report Q2 Earnings Tuesday: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Coca-Cola Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.