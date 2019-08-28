Coca (KO) Shareholder Benedict Financial Advisors Boosted Its Stake; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Allen Investment Management Has Decreased Position by $600,480

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 99,701 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 86,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.55. About 1.20 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 4,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 162,693 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.74M, down from 167,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $128.62. About 1.24M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Co has invested 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Interstate Natl Bank reported 20,405 shares. Kistler holds 21,613 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. 8,794 are held by First Bank Tru. Brown Advisory Limited Liability has 30,305 shares. Synovus Financial Corp stated it has 6.7% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company has 222,185 shares. Lincoln Natl owns 33,967 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 2.17% or 804,380 shares. Thomasville Financial Bank holds 284,012 shares. Timucuan Asset Fl owns 140,226 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.53% or 548,940 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 11,284 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 57 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 50,413 were reported by Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc holds 25,414 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.42% or 6,016 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has 0.38% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 27,092 shares. White Pine Cap Lc has invested 1.88% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Schroder Inv Group Inc holds 1.09% or 4.82 million shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Llc reported 2.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baxter Bros has invested 1.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd Co holds 2.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 19,684 shares. Moreover, Jensen Invest Mgmt has 3.91% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.35 million shares. Hendley & invested in 3.56% or 49,651 shares. Macroview Investment Mgmt Lc reported 397 shares stake. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, Texas-based fund reported 31,901 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 3,664 shares to 121,951 shares, valued at $11.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 188,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 739,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.