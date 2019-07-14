Coca (KO) Share Price Declined While Jensen Investment Management Lowered Position by $860,844; Covalent Partners Increased Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) as Share Value Rose

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 18,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,329 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, down from 174,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 7.35 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $144.29. About 1.03 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 21.02 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ca holds 0.31% or 55,808 shares. Adirondack Trust Com invested 0.74% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Regent Inv Ltd holds 0.62% or 39,663 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Lc owns 39,304 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 8,062 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Com holds 5.37% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 21.70M shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank has invested 0.43% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sei Company reported 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Foster Dykema Cabot And Co Ma invested in 52,684 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Pitcairn holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 30,982 shares. Marco Inv Mgmt Llc owns 364,596 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc reported 7,207 shares. Catalyst Advsr Lc holds 0.03% or 18,000 shares. Moreover, Chemical Bank & Trust has 0.65% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 122,961 shares.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX) by 116,065 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $538.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 204,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.30M shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund holds 0.11% or 3,348 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moore Mngmt Lp has 25,000 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp invested in 0% or 1,804 shares. Art Advsr Lc, New York-based fund reported 32,000 shares. Shell Asset Company accumulated 27,391 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 79,487 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 9.78 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Greenleaf accumulated 1,747 shares. Avenir Corporation holds 283,460 shares. Samlyn Cap Limited stated it has 0.28% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 74,500 shares to 33,400 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 89,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,540 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

