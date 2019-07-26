Coca (KO) Share Price Declined While Cadinha & Co Has Lowered Stake; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Cim Investment Mangement Has Trimmed Its Holding by $835,176

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 59.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 2,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 3,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33 million shares traded or 55.87% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 17/04/2018 – This analyst believes Netflix will add 70 million subscribers between now and the end of 2020; 24/05/2018 – SPAIN’S TELEFONICA TEF.MC – TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX INTO ITS TV AND VIDEO PLATFORMS IN LATIN AMERICA; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – `one of music’s most unlikely partnerships’; 23/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – OFFERING OF NOTES WAS UPSIZED FROM AN ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BLN; 12/04/2018 – ? Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 21/05/2018 – Obamas strike multiyear production deal with Netflix; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 24.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 11,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,050 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 46,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 8.81 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,725 shares to 14,543 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 497,003 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc holds 15,128 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. The New York-based Junto Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.28% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Amer Intl Grp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 191,478 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.53% or 3,011 shares. Pitcairn Company stated it has 5,627 shares. Moreover, Eulav Asset has 0.94% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 62,000 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Co has 2.53M shares for 3.15% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Llc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hudson Bay Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 5,638 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.47% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 4,441 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd. Jefferies Grp Llc owns 11,599 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Company reported 44,000 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 8,775 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Blue Fin holds 22,151 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Pnc Ser stated it has 6.83M shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt owns 328,364 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.69% or 3.41M shares. Somerville Kurt F invested in 0.17% or 18,182 shares. Inr Advisory Service Limited Liability Company holds 1,413 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 0.18% or 224,952 shares. Trustco National Bank N Y, a New York-based fund reported 62,223 shares. Paragon Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 57 shares. Regal Advsr invested in 0.58% or 60,618 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va, Virginia-based fund reported 52,363 shares. Howard Capital holds 321,996 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 110,908 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12,688 shares to 96,530 shares, valued at $18.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).