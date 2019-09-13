Coca (KO) Position Raised by Roanoke Asset Management Corp; Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Increased Its Dover (DOV) Stake by $11.15 Million

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 92.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 111,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 232,606 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.31 million, up from 121,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $99.67. About 745,938 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QTRLY PERFORMANCE WAS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY SOFTER THAN EXPECTED RETAIL REFRIGERATION MARKETS

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 66,436 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 52,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.11. About 10.65 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $221.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,755 shares to 78,667 shares, valued at $20.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold DOV shares while 206 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.40% more from 121.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $18.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 147,610 shares to 778,664 shares, valued at $86.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renaissance Re Hldgs (NYSE:RNR) by 6,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,780 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).