Coca (KO) Position Maintained by Adams Express Company; American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Gm Advisory Group Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70 million, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $117.24. About 684,431 shares traded. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 229.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 371,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 533,200 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.15M, up from 161,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 2.22 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 800 shares to 11,197 shares, valued at $12.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) by 83,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,600 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

