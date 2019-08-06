Coca (KO) Position Held by Flossbach Von Storch Ag; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose While American Money Management Upped Position

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 10.44 million shares traded or 19.83% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 36.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 178,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 667,314 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.27M, up from 488,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 17.25 million shares traded or 39.92% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 41,554 shares to 13,210 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,432 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of America De accumulated 24.40 million shares or 0.42% of the stock. 1.90 million were reported by Natl Pension Ser. Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,923 shares. Burt Wealth owns 5,189 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 10,336 shares. City Hldgs owns 36,071 shares. The Tennessee-based Pinnacle Financial Partners has invested 0.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Capital Interest Investors has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Town And Country Financial Bank And Dba First Bankers has 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 26,517 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd accumulated 1.13% or 145,488 shares. Samlyn Limited Company holds 799,190 shares. Dakota Wealth stated it has 68,975 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Com reported 67,153 shares stake. Martin Mgmt Lc has 2.83% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 525,420 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $253.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Adr (NYSE:HDB) by 48,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632,504 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI).