Coca (KO) Position Has Upped by Oak Ridge Investments Llc; Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Raised Its Position in Carlisle Cos (CSL) by $3.11 Million

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 25,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.25 million shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399.12M, up from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $142.01. About 336,375 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 34.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 74,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 291,421 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66 million, up from 216,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 10.01 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 16,895 shares to 36,968 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc Com (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,048 shares, and cut its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:LGND).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

