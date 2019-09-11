Coca (KO) Position Has Boosted by Fayez Sarofim & Company; As Valmont Industries (VMI) Stock Price Rose, Kennedy Capital Management Boosted by $2.41 Million Its Position

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 50,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 21.70 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, up from 21.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.59. About 5.41M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 18,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 53,470 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 34,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Valmont Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $143.23. About 47,340 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) by 6,334 shares to 27,301 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 8,995 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 33 shares. Fca Tx reported 1.18% stake. Shelton Mngmt reported 222 shares stake. Victory Mngmt reported 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia reported 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). 2,245 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Co Na. Federated Investors Pa has 7,866 shares. American International Group invested in 43,769 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,162 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 7,220 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rmb Mngmt Limited Co reported 6,476 shares stake. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.15% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 537,690 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) or 16,055 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs Inc owns 7,423 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated owns 127,091 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.31% or 245,426 shares. Blume, a California-based fund reported 20,200 shares. Old Natl Bankshares In stated it has 117,104 shares. Davenport & Comm Ltd Co holds 0.19% or 319,962 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 231,017 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 3.27M shares. Hwg Hldgs LP holds 0% or 39 shares. Merriman Wealth Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 4,818 shares. Private Ocean Lc owns 2,195 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,705 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Btim has 0.03% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 48,955 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 101,922 shares. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.07% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hsbc Plc owns 0.35% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 4.04M shares.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $18.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevroncorp. (NYSE:CVX) by 20,936 shares to 5.04M shares, valued at $620.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

