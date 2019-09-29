Coca (KO) Market Value Rose While Raymond James Trust Cut Stake; River Road Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding in Armstrong World Industries In (AWI) by $14.52 Million

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries In (AWI) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 149,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 357,616 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.76 million, down from 507,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $96.08. About 194,669 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 21,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 782,761 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.86M, down from 804,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 7.94 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0% or 15,492 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated owns 278,669 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Us Comml Bank De has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 122 shares. 94,916 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The. 3,407 are owned by Strs Ohio. Art Lc has invested 0.04% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 5,556 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 11,255 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Lc has invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Huntington Savings Bank has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Cipher LP has 36,797 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 4,753 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 1,536 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.28 million for 18.48 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 176,302 shares to 406,470 shares, valued at $86.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Class P (NYSE:KMI) by 1.35M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Cars.Com Inc..

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IVW) by 2,142 shares to 17,430 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 1,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).