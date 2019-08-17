Coca (KO) Holding Held by Bollard Group Llc; Golden Gate Private Equity Position In Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Was Has Upped

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 94,700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25 million, up from 84,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.08. About 415,087 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 132,515 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 100,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 12.63M shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Piedmont Inv Advsrs invested in 278,570 shares. Natixis Advisors LP holds 1.63M shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 1.62% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Bankshares And Tru Of Newtown has invested 0.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Intersect Capital Limited Company stated it has 7,141 shares. Gluskin Sheff Assoc stated it has 0.73% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Nippon Life Ins stated it has 0.58% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Timucuan Asset Management Fl invested in 140,226 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Heritage Invsts Management invested in 318,538 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Moreover, Lincoln Capital Lc has 2.19% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 96,662 shares. Cypress Limited Com, a Delaware-based fund reported 41,660 shares. New York-based Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.49% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Meiji Yasuda Life reported 0.3% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scopus Asset Management LP holds 461,100 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Palisade Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp Nj invested in 585,879 shares. Moreover, Hightower Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). 84,536 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Liability. Huntington Bank & Trust invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Comerica State Bank reported 115,811 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Lord Abbett Communications Lc stated it has 0.03% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Magnetar Financial Ltd owns 2,964 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 279,453 shares. Sterling Cap Limited reported 8,896 shares. Brandywine Glob Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 57 shares. Symphony Asset Limited reported 0.08% stake.

