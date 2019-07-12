Coca (KO) Holder Rbo & Co Has Raised Stake; Kempen Capital Management Has Cut Its Cousins Pptys Com (CUZ) Holding by $7.91 Million

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 33,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 284,156 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32M, up from 250,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.01. About 1.27M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc Com (CUZ) by 96.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 878,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 907,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 150,600 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has risen 3.41% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc Cl A (NYSE:ESRT) by 137,800 shares to 963,274 shares, valued at $15.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L Brands Inc Com (LTD) by 50,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New Com.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $96.78 million for 14.18 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.