Coca (KO) Holder Pinnacle Holdings Has Cut Position by $2.39 Million; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Lowered Its Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $734,800 as Valuation Rose

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,200 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, down from 34,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $174.62. About 1.76M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 0.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 51 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,083 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941.09M, down from 20,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 11.39 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 1,315 shares to 77,314 shares, valued at $1.64B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) by 245,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6,500 shares to 24,500 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

