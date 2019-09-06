Coca (KO) Holder New England Research & Management Has Upped Its Position by $1.18 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Shares Rose, Pathstone Family Office Has Raised Its Stake by $674,897

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 160.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 25,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 41,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 1678.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 8,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 9,052 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724,000, up from 509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $86.07. About 3.09M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,183 shares to 4,517 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Invest Group, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 26,420 shares. Longer Inc has 17,840 shares. Roosevelt Investment Gp Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 13,256 shares. Moreover, Ci Invs has 0.03% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Valmark Advisers has 0.01% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3,553 shares. Retail Bank Of Stockton invested 1.14% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hallmark Cap Mngmt owns 6,704 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Northeast Consultants owns 0.08% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 9,372 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne invested in 12,800 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Mcgowan Gru Asset Mgmt stated it has 2,501 shares. Aspiriant Ltd owns 26,863 shares. Opus Capital Grp Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 8,228 shares. 2,998 are owned by First Bankshares Sioux Falls. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Com Dc has invested 2.94% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry stated it has 3.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Willis Invest Counsel invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 5,704 shares stake. 11,341 were accumulated by Cambridge Advisors. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 18,082 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Da Davidson & holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 244,961 shares. Meyer Handelman Co invested in 0.75% or 310,400 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.04% or 7,344 shares. 15,674 were accumulated by Arbor Llc. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 7.88M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Allen Investment Management Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 85,593 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.84M shares stake. City Tru Fl holds 868,506 shares.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,650 shares to 2,425 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands & Home Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 7,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,350 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).