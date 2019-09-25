Coca (KO) Holder Cypress Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Boosted Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Holding by $4.44 Million

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 7,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 37,360 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.86M, up from 30,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $537.29. About 393,865 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 59.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 16,860 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $764,000, down from 41,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 9.26M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40B for 24.24 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.