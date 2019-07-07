Coca (KO) Holder Cadinha & Co Has Lowered Its Stake by $529,460; As Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Share Value Declined, Antipodean Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $1.14 Million

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 24.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 11,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,050 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 46,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 6.98M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.99. About 1.23M shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Left has been a frequent critic of Shopify, telling clients in October that the company was “dirtier than Herbalife.”; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 16, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Cozza Has Served Since 2013 as a Representative of Icahn Enterprises; 20/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared a ‘secret dossier’ on Bill Ackman as it geared up for fight with activist; 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn Sells About $550 Million of His Herbalife Stake; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Preliminary Results of Self-Tender Offer; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared secret report to get into Ackman’s thinking- book

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 6.25% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HLF’s profit will be $113.36M for 14.33 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Gru reported 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Antipodean Advisors Ltd holds 200,000 shares or 7.53% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 354 shares. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 1,774 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 391,565 shares. Eagle Boston Invest Management accumulated 59,782 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Glob Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership has 20,200 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 240,448 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 691,837 are held by Charles Schwab Investment. Guggenheim Cap Llc has 63,143 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Int Group Inc Inc accumulated 2,024 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). 840 were reported by Captrust Advsr. New Mexico-based Hanseatic Management Services Inc has invested 0.1% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Moreover, Bbva Compass State Bank has 0.04% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 13,296 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Bankshares Na holds 125,870 shares. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 1.86% or 56,676 shares. Cambridge Advisors Incorporated holds 0.18% or 11,341 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Trust Na has 32,425 shares. Connecticut-based Webster Bancshares N A has invested 0.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.42% or 31,088 shares in its portfolio. Citizens And Northern, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32,678 shares. Brighton Jones stated it has 24,668 shares. 2.12 million are held by Keybank Association Oh. One Management Lc, California-based fund reported 4,620 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates owns 11.51 million shares. Ftb Advsr, Tennessee-based fund reported 31,008 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Verus Ptnrs Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 6,008 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Co has 3% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 2.82M shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.65B for 21.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.