Coca (KO) Holder Azimuth Capital Management Lowered Stake as Share Price Rose; Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position in Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) as Shares Rose

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 6,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 133,382 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.79M, down from 140,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 9.30 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN) by 48.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 72,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.57% . The institutional investor held 75,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $709,000, down from 148,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cross Country Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 239,452 shares traded or 33.94% up from the average. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has declined 18.26% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CCRN News: 24/05/2018 – Cross Country Health at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare Sees 2Q Adj EPS 4c-Adj EPS 6c; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q Rev $210.3M; 21/04/2018 – Warriors Build Friendships at Cross-Country Skiing Event; 16/05/2018 – Einstein Bros.® Bagels Takes Guests on a Cross-Country, Flavor-Venture Without Leaving Their Hometowns; 01/05/2018 – Cross Country Health Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cross Country Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCRN); 25/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS ADDS MORE CROSS-COUNTRY FLIGHTS TO JFK, BOSTON; 22/05/2018 – Cross Country Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.45 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 2,752 shares to 44,874 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 78,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Capgemini.

Analysts await Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. CCRN’s profit will be $368,903 for 269.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold CCRN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 32.55 million shares or 1.32% less from 32.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.