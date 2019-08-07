Coca Cola (KO) Shareholder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Trimmed Its Position by $51.55 Million as Valuation Rose; Bessemer Group Has Cut Idex (IEX) Stake by $609,134

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola (KO) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 1,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 30,059 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41B, down from 31,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 15.48M shares traded or 23.49% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 4,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 566,534 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.97M, down from 570,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $158.18. About 869,264 shares traded or 117.79% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – REG-Proposal from the Nomination Committee of IDEX AS to the Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Introduces Captium: The First-Ever Connected Vehicle Platform For Fire And EMS; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 Ardian Is Said to Bid for Idex While Engie Seeks Co-Investor

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.74 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 183 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $521.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr (NYSE:STWD) by 28,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74M for 27.09 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 26,500 shares to 66,400 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 23,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Msg Network Inc..

