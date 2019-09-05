Coca Cola (KO) Shareholder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Trimmed Its Position by $51.55 Million; As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stock Declined, Holder Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Cut Holding by $12.59 Million

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 839,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88 million, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 15.97M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 07/03/2018 – XENON PHARMA – CO, TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL GMBH, TEVA CANADA, ENTERED DEAL TO MUTUALLY TERMINATE DEC 7, 2012 DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE AGREEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partn; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE SAYS 101 JOBS AT TEVA’S ELIZABETH PLANT AFFECTED; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR FILES PATENT SUITS VS ALVOGEN, TEVA; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase III Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola (KO) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 1,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 30,059 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 billion, down from 31,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 10.72 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coho Ltd has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Allen Invest Ltd Com holds 0.13% or 85,593 shares in its portfolio. Intersect Cap has invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd invested in 0.19% or 41,503 shares. Cap Investors reported 64.28 million shares. Cap Counsel Ltd invested 0.59% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Tower Bridge holds 0% or 103,430 shares. Lbmc Invest Advsr Lc owns 29,158 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Jp Marvel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 97,022 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Rampart Limited Liability Corporation owns 121,322 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Limited Company has invested 0.6% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Daiwa Sb Investments Limited has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Azimuth Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 140,289 shares. 1.36M were reported by Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.90 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON) by 322 shares to 61,777 shares, valued at $9.82 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 21,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “Coke Putting Dasani Water in Cans Amid Backlash Against Plastic – Bloomberg” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “TSA bans ‘Star Wars’ themed Coca-Cola bottles – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $643.30M for 3.11 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.