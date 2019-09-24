Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Now Covered By Liberum Capital with GBX 3335.00 Target; Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Sellers Increased By 73.36% Their Shorts

In a a note revealed to investors and clients on Tuesday, 24 September, equity analysts at Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH). The firm set a Buy rating with GBX 3335.00, giving 27.83% to target.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) had an increase of 73.36% in short interest. SLNO's SI was 147,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 73.36% from 85,200 shares previously. With 89,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO)'s short sellers to cover SLNO's short positions. The stock decreased 5.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 5,930 shares traded. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) has declined 20.29% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company has market cap of $55.64 million. The companyÂ’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release , a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into Phase II/III clinical development. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets medical devices, including the CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide (ETCO) monitor, which measures ETCO and is used by hospitals to detect hemolysis in newborns; and NeoPip T-piece resuscitator and related consumables, which deliver consistent pre-set inspiratory pressure and positive end-expiratory pressures, as well as temperature probes, scales, surgical tables, and patient surfaces.

The stock increased 0.23% or GBX 6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2606. About 52,950 shares traded. Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers' arrangements, franchise agreements, and under its own brand names. The company has market cap of 9.46 billion GBP. The firm offers sparkling, still, and water beverages, including waters and flavored waters, juices and juice drinks, sports and energy drinks, teas, and coffees. It has a 18.19 P/E ratio. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice brand names; and iced tea, and sports and energy drinks under the Nestea and Monster brand names, as well as distributes third-party products, such as beer and premium spirits.