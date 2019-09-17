Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) Shareholder Inca Investments Lowered Stake; Occidental Pete (OXY) Shareholder Conning Has Trimmed Holding

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 124,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% . The institutional investor held 725,534 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.09M, down from 850,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.35. About 133,011 shares traded or 100.89% up from the average. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has declined 2.45% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 23/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS GUERRERO OPS SHUT DOWN ON INSECURITY; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Coca-Cola Femsa’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ratings; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.41B, EST. MXN2.74B; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN49.71B, EST. MXN51.23B

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 6,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 11,195 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $563,000, down from 17,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 4.88 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $566.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 286,557 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $36.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Coca-Cola FEMSA. de (NYSE:KOF) Shareholders Are Down 41% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is It Time to Invest in the Coca-Cola Portfolio? – Investorplace.com” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.72 per share. KOF’s profit will be $170.17M for 18.63 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,440 shares to 22,350 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 189,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,539 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Brown Oscar K. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80 million. $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14M for 16.39 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.