Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) Shareholder Inca Investments Has Decreased Its Stake by $17.83 Million as Stock Price Declined; Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Stake Upped by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) by 24.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 270,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% . The institutional investor held 850,312 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.12M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $60.38. About 130,872 shares traded or 118.44% up from the average. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has declined 2.45% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN5.87B; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COCA-COLA FEMSA’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RA; 23/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA INDEFINITELY CLOSES OPS IN ALTAMIRANO, GUERRERO; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.41B, EST. MXN2.74B; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 568.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 155,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 182,585 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17M, up from 27,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37B market cap company. It closed at $62.8 lastly. It is down 3.56% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Rev $1.47B-$1.49B; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Rev $357.1M; 17/04/2018 – Integra Connect Launches Advanced Analytics Suite to Help Oncology Practices Improve Cost-Efficiency and Quality of Value-Based; 19/04/2018 – DJ Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IART); 26/03/2018 – Integra Resources SEDAR Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Maiden Florida Mountain Gold-Silver Inferred Resource Estimate; 07/05/2018 – lntegra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING REVOLVING BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Presenting at Conference Jun 20; 24/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Presenting at JMP Conference Jun 20

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Upland Software Inc by 128,190 shares to 165,665 shares, valued at $7.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 37,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,036 shares, and cut its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Com Limited has invested 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Manufacturers Life Comm The holds 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) or 242,282 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). 31 were reported by Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Lc. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 11,013 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bank De holds 6,448 shares. Massachusetts Finance Ma owns 300,488 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Management invested in 3,892 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 2.44 million shares. Champlain Invest Prns Ltd, Us-based fund reported 5.47 million shares. 17,986 were reported by Cardinal Mgmt. Ameriprise accumulated 177,255 shares. Metropolitan Life New York reported 13,330 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Moreover, Group One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART).

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (NYSE:CBD) by 384,589 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $29.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.