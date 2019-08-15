Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) Shareholder Inca Investments Has Cut Its Holding by $17.83 Million; As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stock Declined, Sound Shore Management Increased Its Position

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) by 24.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 270,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% . The institutional investor held 850,312 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.12M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 62,033 shares traded or 3.59% up from the average. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has declined 2.45% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN49.71B, EST. MXN51.23B; 23/03/2018 – Crime forces Coke Femsa to end operations in Mexican town; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.41B, EST. MXN2.74B; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COCA-COLA FEMSA OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) by 13.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 142,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.00M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $107.65. About 1.09M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion to Buy Wilson for $790 Million for Rare Drug (Correct); 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris(R) (Eculizumab); 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SEES 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.75; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Represents Low Single Digit Percentage of Worldwide Sales; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Makes $788 Million Bid for Sweden’s Wilson Therapeutics; 25/05/2018 – Alexion Offer for Wilson Therapeutics Accepted; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Agrees to Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 12/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $156

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 5,938 shares to 514,728 shares, valued at $140.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corporation by 4.27 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.49M shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Analysts await Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.72 per share. KOF’s profit will be $166.10 million for 17.68 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (NYSE:CBD) by 384,589 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $29.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.