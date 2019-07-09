Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Reaches $62.09 After 3.00% Down Move; CHESSWOOD GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (CHWWF) Shorts Up By 1.47%

CHESSWOOD GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) had an increase of 1.47% in short interest. CHWWF’s SI was 117,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.47% from 115,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1172 days are for CHESSWOOD GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:CHWWF)’s short sellers to cover CHWWF’s short positions. It closed at $7.59 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $62.09. About 88,905 shares traded or 34.64% up from the average. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has risen 5.38% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 25/04/2018 – Mexico’s Coca-Cola Femsa to pay $125 mln for Guatemala bottler; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COCA-COLA FEMSA S.A.B. DE C.V. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COCA-COLA FEMSA OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 23/03/2018 – Crime forces Coke Femsa to end operations in Mexican townThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $13.04 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $60.23 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:KOF worth $391.32M less.

Analysts await Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 17.39% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.69 per share. KOF’s profit will be $170.17 million for 19.16 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.56% EPS growth.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company has market cap of $13.04 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of products, including sparkling beverages, still beverages, juices, sports, and energy drinks, as well as teas, waters, isotonics, and dairy products. It currently has negative earnings. It provides a portfolio of approximately 154 brands directly, as well as through retail outlets and restaurants to clients in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, and Argentina.

Among 2 analysts covering Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV (NYSE:KOF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 28. HSBC downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company has market cap of $123.24 million. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing Â– Canada divisions. It has a 5.92 P/E ratio. The firm offers micro and small-ticket equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses in the lower 48 states of the United States.