Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) and Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) and Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 63 0.00 N/A 0.34 182.02 Coca-Cola European Partners plc 53 0.00 N/A 2.01 27.53

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Coca-Cola European Partners plc is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. and Coca-Cola European Partners plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 0% 0% Coca-Cola European Partners plc 0.00% 13.5% 4.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.66 beta indicates that Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. is 34.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. are 1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Coca-Cola European Partners plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. and Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 0 1 1 2.50 Coca-Cola European Partners plc 0 0 0 0.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s consensus price target is $60, while its potential upside is 1.66%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. and Coca-Cola European Partners plc are owned by institutional investors at 30.2% and 36.4% respectively. About 85.5% of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 1.02% -1.93% -4.47% 0.23% -2.45% 0.82% Coca-Cola European Partners plc -2.25% -2.38% 3.44% 19.76% 33.56% 20.57%

For the past year Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than Coca-Cola European Partners plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. beats Coca-Cola European Partners plc.