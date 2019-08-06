Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) and Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) and Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.
|63
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|182.02
|Coca-Cola European Partners plc
|53
|0.00
|N/A
|2.01
|27.53
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Coca-Cola European Partners plc is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. and Coca-Cola European Partners plc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Coca-Cola European Partners plc
|0.00%
|13.5%
|4.9%
Volatility and Risk
A 0.66 beta indicates that Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. is 34.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.46 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. are 1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Coca-Cola European Partners plc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. and Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Coca-Cola European Partners plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s consensus price target is $60, while its potential upside is 1.66%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. and Coca-Cola European Partners plc are owned by institutional investors at 30.2% and 36.4% respectively. About 85.5% of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.
|1.02%
|-1.93%
|-4.47%
|0.23%
|-2.45%
|0.82%
|Coca-Cola European Partners plc
|-2.25%
|-2.38%
|3.44%
|19.76%
|33.56%
|20.57%
For the past year Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than Coca-Cola European Partners plc.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. beats Coca-Cola European Partners plc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.