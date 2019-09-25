Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Analysts See $0.81 EPS; Halsey Associates Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Position By $2.80 Million

Halsey Associates Inc decreased Pepsico (PEP) stake by 14.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Halsey Associates Inc sold 21,408 shares as Pepsico (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Halsey Associates Inc holds 124,447 shares with $16.32 million value, down from 145,855 last quarter. Pepsico now has $189.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.36. About 4.89 million shares traded or 13.41% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS

Analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) to report $0.81 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.72 EPS. KOF’s profit would be $170.16 million giving it 19.14 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.87 EPS previously, Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s analysts see -6.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $62.02. About 73,387 shares traded. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has declined 2.45% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Consumer Staples Adds Coca-Cola Femsa; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COCA-COLA FEMSA OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 10/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Femsa Slump Makes It Cheapest LatAm Fizzy Bottler; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COCA-COLA FEMSA S.A.B. DE C.V. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valmark Advisers accumulated 5,134 shares. 6,025 were accumulated by Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx stated it has 66,736 shares. First City Cap Mgmt invested in 6,243 shares. Fidelity Fincl Inc has 3.55% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hennessy Advisors owns 67,500 shares. Northern has 0.65% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 20.82 million shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Llc has 0.61% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 677,420 shares. 89,757 are held by Benin Mngmt. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 5,417 shares. Rice Hall James & Ltd holds 4,765 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lathrop Mngmt owns 1,795 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Sterling Cap Management Lc holds 920,401 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 2.27% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 14,690 shares. Delta Ltd Liability Corp holds 32,977 shares or 2.72% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $136.20’s average target is 0.62% above currents $135.36 stock price. Pepsico had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, September 24. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform” on Friday, September 6. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PEP in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, April 18. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $137 target. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.56 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

