Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) Is At $55.10 Formed Wedge; Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Has 0.57 Sentiment

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc (MNP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.61, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 8 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 14 sold and decreased equity positions in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 1.67 million shares, down from 1.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 1.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) formed wedge down with $52.90 target or 4.00% below today’s $55.10 share price. Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) has $25.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 1.07M shares traded. Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) has risen 33.56% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.56% the S&P500.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $150.35 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It has a 14.24 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.