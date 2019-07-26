Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) and New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) and New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Beverages – Soft Drinks and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Coca-Cola European Partners plc
|52
|0.00
|N/A
|2.02
|27.56
|New Age Beverages Corporation
|5
|2.82
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Coca-Cola European Partners plc and New Age Beverages Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Coca-Cola European Partners plc
|0.00%
|13.5%
|4.9%
|New Age Beverages Corporation
|0.00%
|-14%
|-9.3%
Risk and Volatility
Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a beta of 0.57 and its 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. New Age Beverages Corporation on the other hand, has 2.67 beta which makes it 167.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Coca-Cola European Partners plc is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival New Age Beverages Corporation is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. New Age Beverages Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Coca-Cola European Partners plc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners plc and New Age Beverages Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Coca-Cola European Partners plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|New Age Beverages Corporation
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
New Age Beverages Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $7 average price target and a 89.19% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Coca-Cola European Partners plc and New Age Beverages Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.6% and 12.1%. Competitively, 4.7% are New Age Beverages Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Coca-Cola European Partners plc
|2.77%
|7.57%
|17.39%
|16.16%
|44.53%
|21.48%
|New Age Beverages Corporation
|1.37%
|-1.52%
|-21.9%
|43.61%
|147.32%
|-0.58%
For the past year Coca-Cola European Partners plc has 21.48% stronger performance while New Age Beverages Corporation has -0.58% weaker performance.
Summary
Coca-Cola European Partners plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors New Age Beverages Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.